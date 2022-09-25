JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price to GBX 4,500

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,525.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

