KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.80

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $5.89. KemPharm shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 194,893 shares trading hands.

KMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

KemPharm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

