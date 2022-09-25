KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $20.33 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.