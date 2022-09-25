Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNRRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.