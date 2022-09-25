Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Lessened by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up 3.1% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

