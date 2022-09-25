Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Koss Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Koss has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

