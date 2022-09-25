Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.