Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

