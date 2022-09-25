Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

