Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

