LBG Media (LON:LBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of LBG Media in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LBG Media Price Performance

LON:LBG opened at GBX 77.47 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £159.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3,873.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. LBG Media has a 1-year low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

About LBG Media

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

