LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

