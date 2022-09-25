Lethean Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $86,841.55 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00747856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00604425 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.