Lightstreams Price Up 96.3% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $268,304.98 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.80 or 0.99996836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005752 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

