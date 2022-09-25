Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.8 %

LIN opened at $269.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

