Lion Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,121.00 (LION)

Lion Token (LION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Lion Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Lion Token has a total market capitalization of $355,030.00 and $10,121.00 worth of Lion Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lion Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lion Token alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004759 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.01647705 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Lion Token Coin Profile

Lion Token (LION) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Lion Token’s total supply is 4,903,725,427 coins. Lion Token’s official Twitter account is @liontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lion Token is liontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Lion Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lion Token is an experiment in decentralized community building based on the Huobi Eco Chain, Binance Smart Chain, and GateChain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lion Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lion Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lion Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lion Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lion Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.