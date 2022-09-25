Lithium Hits Market Cap of $3.38 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $243,280.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Lithium Coin Profile

LITH is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,379,397 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium Finance’s Pricing Oracle is a collective-intelligence version of platforms like PitchBook and Crunchbase, powered by cryptocurrency incentives that leverage the immutability of Ethereum’s global asset rails for reliable delivery of quality information. In addition, the participating oracles develop a reputation that enhances their earning potential and rewards increasingly accurate information. Telegram | Medium “

