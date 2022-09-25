Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £135,338.40 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.23 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.42. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,824.50 ($58.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.99.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

