Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Locaweb Servicos de Internet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Locaweb Servicos de Internet Stock Performance
