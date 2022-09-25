Lympo (LYM) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Lympo (LYM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $3.18 million and $224,497.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00147856 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

