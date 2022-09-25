MaidCoin Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges ($MAID)

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003603 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MaidCoin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs."

