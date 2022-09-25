MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $668,635.00 and $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap was first traded on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 258,859,932 coins. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

