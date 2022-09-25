Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

MGDPF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.