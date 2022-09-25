Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 8,267,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

