MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $434.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

