Marlin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.98 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,056 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.