MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.9 %

MXL opened at $32.94 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.