Medicalchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $646,630.29 (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $646,630.29 and approximately $27,211.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

