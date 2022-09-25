Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.73. Medicure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

