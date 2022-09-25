Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 310,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $140.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $355.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

