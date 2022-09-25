Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,710,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,090,524. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $355.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.