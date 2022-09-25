Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.86 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004787 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.14 or 0.01644077 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

