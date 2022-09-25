MileVerse (MVC) Price Down 13.8% This Week

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MileVerse has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071866 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10986623 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s genesis date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MileVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

