Minds Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $30.78 Million (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Minds coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010984 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Minds’ official website is minds.com/token. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

