MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.89 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $92.89 million and $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,560,034 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

