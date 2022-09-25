Mineral (MNR) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $569,012.00 and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011045 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral was first traded on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

