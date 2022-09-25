Minter HUB (HUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,398.00

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for about $16.17 or 0.00084525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

