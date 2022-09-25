Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) Director Francisco Martinez Sells 340,000 Shares

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

CVE MRS opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$24.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

