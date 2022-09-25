Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.15.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $288.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 678.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.