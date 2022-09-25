Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.15.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 678.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

