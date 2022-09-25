Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

INTU stock opened at $393.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.60.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

