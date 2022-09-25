MoneySwap (MSWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $689,331.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,331.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoneySwap is www.moneyswap.io.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

