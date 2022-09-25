Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

