Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. CONMED accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONMED by 96.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $82.10 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

