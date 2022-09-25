Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers makes up about 2.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 in the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

