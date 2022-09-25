Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 855.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $325.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

