Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 2,992.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,872 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

