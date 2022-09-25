Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,681 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Leslie’s worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $20,148,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $19,047,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $17,467,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.