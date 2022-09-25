Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $226.12 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,945,435. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

