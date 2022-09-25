Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

