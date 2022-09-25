Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 15,949 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Howard Hughes worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.39.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

